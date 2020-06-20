Transport operators plan strike if their needs aren't met

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Public transportation operators say they are prepared to strike on Monday, June 22, if their raft of requests, including a fare increase, are not addressed by the government.

In a joint statement the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS), the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners & Operators (JATOO) and the National Association of Taxi Operators (NATO), said the Government has until 5:00 pm tomorrow, Sunday June 21, to respond to their requests before they stand down their services.

“We have constantly communicated with our Government to address the parking conditions and lack of hygiene amenities at transport hub areas across the island. As working professionals, we believe positive government action in this issue will be money well spent and well help to bring good order to the sector,” the statement read.

“We have consistently begged our government to deliver us from the unjust wrecking of our vehicles, which are our tools of trade, for infringements which should simply be ticketed. The unjust wrecking has given rise to unscrupulous people to financially rob and rape many owners and operators. Ticketing would instead enhance order in the sector and contribute to the legal tax collection of our government,” it continued.

“We have requested that our government advise the JUTC to grant the sub-franchise operators a 50 per cent waiver in fee payment for this year. The sub-franchise fees which were already difficult to pay, are now impossible to pay because of the drastic financial downturn brought about by the current pandemic[COVID-19].”

The statement also noted that the operators have been seeking a fare increase for the last eight years.

“Our voices have been heard privately and publicly on this matter. We have held strain while private sector and public agencies have been allowed various increases. We have held strain while banks have boasted of billions of profits gained from increase in fees. We are now demanding to hear from our Government with regards to this overdue fare increase. Our fare increase is not so that we can enjoy huge profits, but instead so that we can remain viable and improve our contribution to this critical sector of our nation's economy,” the statement said.

The groups said that a candle light service will be held tonight as they prepare “to stand their ground”.

The service will be held at the Half-Way -Tree Primary School beginning at 4:00pm.

“The candlelight vigil event is open to all and will be attended by several senior taxi and bus operators who will speak truth to power. We especially invite our nation's clergy to join with us. Our Government's social distance protocols and other advisories are to be observed by participants.”