'Transportation mogul' Ralph Smith was a visionary, says Montego Bay Mayor

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Montego Bay's Mayor and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams has described the passing of transportation mogul Ralph Smith, as the loss of a personal friend and a true business stalwart and icon.

Smith died on Thursday, January 29, 2021, at 85 years old.

Mayor Williams said that he shared a respectful and cordial relationship with Smith, especially during the ten years in which he was an employee of Tropical Tours, the ground transportation company which the businessman founded more than 45 years ago.

“The passing of Ralph is indeed a personal loss for me. I worked at Tropical Tours for over ten years and during that time we shared a great employer/employee relationship. The business community and in particular the tourism sector has lost an icon and a true ambassador. Ralph Smith was a visionary who was never too busy to listen to his employees,” Mayor Williams stated.

Ralph Smith's work and work ethics can be emulated He had a vision for the tourism and business sector like no other which resulted in him giving great voluntary service to entities such as the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association among others,” Williams added.

Smith, who is credited as one of the conceptualizers of the all-male business networking group, the Monday Club and was the recipient of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Lifetime Achievement Award, started the “Tropical Tours Empire” in 1975 which grew into one of the Jamaica's largest destination management companies with a workforce of over 400 employees.

“Jamaica and Jamaicans will always remember the hard work of Ralph Smith in positioning Tropical Tours as the leading ground transportation company in the tourism sector. His invaluable contribution to tourism and other sectors will never be forgotten. On behalf of the political and administrative directorate of the St James Municipal Corporation, I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Smith family,” Williams stated.

Smith who was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class in 2005 for his contribution to the tourism industry, is being mourned by widow, Joy and seven children, as well as players in the tourism and business sectors.