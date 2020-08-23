Travel authorisation backlog cleared — Ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, says the backlog of travel authorisations has been cleared, to allow approval for visitors to enter Jamaica.
Responding to questions about tourist complaints of having to wait a long time for approval during a virtual briefing tonight, Bryan said an intervention was made yesterday to clear the backlog for August 21 and 22, given the large volume of people who needed to be cleared.
“We can report that the backlog has been cleared and all persons who are scheduled to travel have been approved and vetted by the health team,” he said.
“For August 23, today, we have cleared all persons, and for tomorrow [August 24], we have 273 persons to be cleared, which we intend to complete tonight,” he said.
“So we would have a complete review of all the applications on the Visit Jamaica website and we'll be able to have our visitors come into the island based on the requirement to upload their negative COVID test,” he added.
