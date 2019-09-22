Travel firm Thomas Cook holds talks to avoid a collapse
LONDON (AP) — Thomas Cook, one of the world's oldest and largest travel companies, is holding talks with shareholders in a last-ditch bid to avoid going bankrupt.
A collapse could leave around 150,000 travelers from Britain stranded, along with tens of thousands of travellers from other countries. The British government may have to lease planes to get its citizens home.
Sunday's meeting, first reported by Sky News, is taking place at the London-based law firm Slaughter & May. Officials from Thomas Cook were not available for comment.
Thomas Cook confirmed Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds (US$250 million) in extra funding to avoid a collapse. It said it was in talks with stakeholders such as the Chinese shareholder Fosun.
Unions have urged the British government to intervene financially to save jobs if the company cannot raise the necessary funds.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy