Tree planting for Youth Month

KINGSTON, Jamaica - November is observed as Youth Month each year, and in observance of the month, the Forestry Department will be hosting a Youth Month tree planting ceremony under the theme, “ReThinkYOUth” on Wednesday.

The event, which is in support of the 'Three Million Trees in Three Years National Tree Planting Initiative', is aimed at promoting awareness of the value of forests and trees in building climate resilience, while providing an opportunity for everyone to contribute to increasing the island's forest cover as well as beautifying their surroundings through tree planting.

This year, the department is partnering with Boulevard Baptist Church to plant trees to provide more shade and beautify sections of the church's compound. Political representatives as well as representatives of the business community, associated government ministries and agencies and non-profit organisations will be present and participating in the tree planting exercise.

A second tree planting exercise will also be conducted at Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St Andrew, also as part of the Youth Month celebrations.