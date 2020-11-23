Tree planting for Youth Month
KINGSTON, Jamaica - November is observed as Youth Month each year, and in observance of the month, the Forestry Department will be hosting a Youth Month tree planting ceremony under the theme, “ReThinkYOUth” on Wednesday.
The event, which is in support of the 'Three Million Trees in Three Years National Tree Planting Initiative', is aimed at promoting awareness of the value of forests and trees in building climate resilience, while providing an opportunity for everyone to contribute to increasing the island's forest cover as well as beautifying their surroundings through tree planting.
This year, the department is partnering with Boulevard Baptist Church to plant trees to provide more shade and beautify sections of the church's compound. Political representatives as well as representatives of the business community, associated government ministries and agencies and non-profit organisations will be present and participating in the tree planting exercise.
A second tree planting exercise will also be conducted at Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St Andrew, also as part of the Youth Month celebrations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy