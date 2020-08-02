Treisha Williams wins gospel song contest
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Treisha Williams — with her song, One Dose of the Holy Ghost — was crowned the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition winner tonight.
The virtual contest was aired live on CVM TV as well as several other social media platforms.
Second place went to Anthony Malcolm (I Need You Close) while third place went to Offneil Lamont (Forever God).
The Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, since its inception in 1987, has become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica. It attracts over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of writers and vocalists through training with the best within the industry.
Brian Bonitto
