Trelawny PNP delegates brave rain to cast ballots

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The persistent rainfall in sections of Trelawny did not deter People's National Party (PNP) delegates in the parish from turning up to cast ballots for their respective candidates in today's internal party polls.

Tents sprawled out on Cedric Titus High School compound displayed the banners of Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna, the candidates vying to replace Dr Peter Phillips as the party's president.

While there is only one tent supporting Hanna, there are four tents erected in support of Golding.

The message from supporters from both camps was clear about who they are supporting, however they emphasised that whatever the outcome, the leader chosen will have their full support.

Claudette Rickards, political liaison officer in charge of Hanna's camp, is hopeful that at least 40 of the 105 delegates in the parish will cast ballots for Hanna.

"This parish [Trelawny] is one that we are watching closely and seriously because of what is taking place internally. We want to capitalise on the support that we have here and I'm looking at getting at least 40 delegates. I am anticipating more, but I can only speak about what I am observing," explained Rickards.

She further noted that she will support whoever wins as the party should not suffer.

"Regardless of the outcome, the People's National Party should not suffer so whatever the outcome, we have to support it," she continued.

Dr Pauline Foster, the political liaison officer for Golding, expressed confidence that the St Andrew South member of parliament will receive the majority of the votes in the parish, and will be the new PNP president.

Foster says she expects “nothing short of victory.”

"The race is not for the swift nor the battle for the strong, but to he who endures to the end, and when you are confident in a leader that can bring unity, a leader that can understand, a leader who is a consensus builder, a leader who can leave his constituency at any time because of the margin that he won by, I have no doubt that my candidate Mark Golding will be the next president of the People's National Party," said Dr Foster.

She stressed that Golding is the candidate better able to unite the party.

"I am not thinking about losing, that is not in my book. There is one party and there has to be a coming together, but it will be under Mark Golding," she emphasised.

Onome Sido