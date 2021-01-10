Trelawny farmer allegedly threatens another with gun

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Damion Thompson, a farmer of Trelawny has been arrested and charged by the police after he allegedly used a gun to threaten to kill a man following a dispute in his parish last month.

Thompson is now facing illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law charges for the Wednesday, December 9, 2020 incident.

The police said about 2:00 pm, the accused man and the complainant had a dispute. Thompson left and later returned with a firearm which he pointed at the complainant and threaten to kill him, the police said.

The matter was then reported to the police and Thompson was later arrested and charged after he was positively identified by the complainant.