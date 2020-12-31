Trelawny farmers charged with arson and wounding

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Trelawny police have arrested and charged three farmers in connection with the alleged chopping of two brothers and setting their house on fire on Wednesday, December 2.

Twenty-seven-year-old Clayton Gordon, otherwise called 'Dane', 21-year-old Roderick Beckford, otherwise called 'Ruddy' or 'Whiner', and 27-year-old Richard Green, otherwise called 'Richie'' all of Green Town, Wait-a-Bit in Trelawny have been charged with wounding with intent and arson following the incident which occurred in their community.

According to the police, the accused men visited the home of the complainant and an altercation ensued. During the altercation the accused men reportedly inflicted several chops to the complainant and his brother, before setting the complainant's house ablaze.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

The police said the men were subsequently arrested and charged.

They are to answer to their charges in court at a later date.