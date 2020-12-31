Trelawny farmers charged with arson and wounding
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Trelawny police have arrested and charged three farmers in connection with the alleged chopping of two brothers and setting their house on fire on Wednesday, December 2.
Twenty-seven-year-old Clayton Gordon, otherwise called 'Dane', 21-year-old Roderick Beckford, otherwise called 'Ruddy' or 'Whiner', and 27-year-old Richard Green, otherwise called 'Richie'' all of Green Town, Wait-a-Bit in Trelawny have been charged with wounding with intent and arson following the incident which occurred in their community.
According to the police, the accused men visited the home of the complainant and an altercation ensued. During the altercation the accused men reportedly inflicted several chops to the complainant and his brother, before setting the complainant's house ablaze.
The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.
The police said the men were subsequently arrested and charged.
They are to answer to their charges in court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy