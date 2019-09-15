Trelawny man, teenage girl arrested in seizure of firearm

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man and a teenage girl have been taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and one round of ammunition in Deeside, Trelawny on Saturday, September 14, the police have reported.

According to the Falmouth Police, lawmen were on an operation in the area about 5:50 am when a dwelling house was searched. During the search a Walther PPK .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was found under clothes in a closet. The two occupants of the premises were arrested, the police said.

Their identities are however being withheld pending further investigation.