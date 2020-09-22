Trelawny man charged in shooting incident
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Rohan Bailey was yesterday arrested and charged with two offences following an incident that occurred in New Hope, Warsop in Trelawny on September 8.
According to the police, Bailey has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said that about 7:00 pm, the complainant was on his way home when he saw Bailey pull a firearm from his waistband and proceeded in his direction.
The complainant ran in bushes and Bailey allegedly fired several shots in his direction.
A report was made to the police and Bailey was later apprehended.
