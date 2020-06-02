Trelawny man charged with illegal possession of firearm

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police have arrested 32-year-old Nicardo Skinner following the seizure of a handgun in Top Hill district, Clarks Town in Trelawny, earlier today.

According to the police, between the hours of 5:00 am and 8:00 am, officers were conducting an operation in the area when Skinner's house was searched.

A 9mm pistol along with four 9mm rounds was found.

Skinner was later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.