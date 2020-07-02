Trelawny man charged with illegal possession of firearm

TRELWANY, Jamaica— The police, today, charged 30-year-old Odane Allen with illegal possession of firearm following an operation in Granville district in Trelawny.

The police said that about 6:10 am, a team of officers carried out a search at a premises in the area when Allen was reportedly seen throwing an object through a door.

Lawmen retrieved a .38 revolver and he was subsequently arrested.

His court date has not been finalised.