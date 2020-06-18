Trelawny man fatally shot in alleged gunfight with police
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man was shot dead after allegedly engaging the Trelawny police in a firefight in his community Wednesday afternoon.
The police have identified the dead man as 37-year-old Hiron Hyde of a Bounty Hall, Trelawny address.
Reports are that, acting upon information, a police team on patrol in the Bounty Hall community about 4:15 pm was informed that a man was spotted toting a handgun.
Upon their arrival at the location, Hyde was seen on a premises armed with a handgun. When he was repeatedly ordered by the police to drop the firearm, he refused and instead reportedly opened fire at the police.
The police say the fire was returned and the armed man ran in to a nearby house.
During a subsequent search of the house the man, who was later identified as Hyde, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, clutching a chrome Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, containing three live 9mm rounds, the police said.
The firearm was retrieved and the injured man rushed to Falmouth Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
One member of the police team sustained injuries to the groin area as a result of a fall during the incident.
Horace Hines
