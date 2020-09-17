Trelawny man on shooting, firearm charges

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man is to face the court to answer charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm after he shot at a farmer during an argument in Trelawny yesterday.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Odane Gayle of Warsop in the parish.

According to the police, about 7:45 am, the complainant was on his way to his farm when he had an argument with Gayle. During the incident, Gayle allegedly pulled a gun and fired in the direction of the complainant; however, he was not injured.

The police said the firearm fell from Gayle and was retrieved by the complainant who then escaped. The police were summoned and the firearm was subsequently handed over to them.

An investigation was launched and Gayle was arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.