Trelawny officials cracking down on COVID-19 breaches

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The Trelawny Public Health Services has been working closely with the police to crack down on Jamaicans returning to the island who fail to comply with the quarantine orders.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in Falmouth today, Medical Officer of Health for the parish, Dr Diahann Dale, said that some people returning to the island, in particular those with the intent of attending funerals, have not been adhering to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period ordered by Government.

“We are making observations that some of our residents returning from the United States of America, which is currently a high-risk area for COVID-19, return to our shores today with a view to going to a funeral tomorrow or the day after. It is important that we all acknowledge that if such is allowed, risk for high-spread community outbreak will be significant,” she noted.

“We have to be actively working with the police to prevent people from going to funerals, because they decide to be defiant of the order and are very explicit to the public health officers and to the police of their intent,” she said further.

Dr Dale said that health officials are also working with pastors to ensure that physical distancing rules are considered when planning funerals.

No more than 50 people are allowed at a funeral service and no more than 15 at the burial site.

She explained that the Trelawny Public Health Services has also been working with the police to disperse large gatherings at grave diggings and wakes when they are observed.

Dr Dale implored elected members of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation to urge people within their division to abide by the stipulated health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.