Trelawny police list five most wanted

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny police have listed five most wanted men in the parish.

They are:

Renard Gayle otherwise called “CJ”, who frequents Hague, Trelawny. He is wanted for two counts of wounding with intent.

Christopher Clarke otherwise called “Devil” or “Chris”, who frequents Blood Lane & Blackwin in Wakefield, Trelawny and St Ann. He is wanted for two counts of shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation.

Shamarie O'Connor of Cotton Tree, Ewarton in St Catherine who is wanted for murder.

Lascells Wright otherwise called “Byah” or “Stella”, who frequents Tyre district and Warsop in Trelawny. He is wanted for murder.

Anthony Richards otherwise called “Tony” who frequents New Hope district in Trelawny and is wanted for murder.

The police are asking these individuals or anyone who knows their whereabouts to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3271, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.