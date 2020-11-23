Trelawny police seek information on the murder of Evroy Davy

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny police are appealing for information on the murder of slain shopkeeper and taxi operator 59-year-old Evroy Davy.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Detective Inspector Cordia Ashley, Acting Crime Officer for the Trelawny Division, asked citizens and the wider public to assist in nabbing the murder suspects.

"It has been decades since any crime of this nature occurred in the quiet farming community of Alps. We want to reassure the citizens that we will do everything to ensure that this crime is solved. We are therefore appealing to persons to come forward with any information they believe can assist our investigation," Ashley said.

Davy was killed about 7:45 pm last Thursday (November 19) by unknown assailants who posed as customers in his shop in Alps, Trelawny. They later opened fire hitting him in the head. It is said that he succumbed immediately.

The deceased is survived by his wife Delrose, who celebrated her birthday yesterday without him. She described her husband as a devout Christian who held her family together.

"I would tell the sender (of the shooter) who want my husband dead and to the hit man who pull the trigger that God is watching. God's revenge is sure, no sin goes unpunished, especially upon the life of an innocent man. He was a humble, kind, jovial and unselfish; a very good man which the whole community loves, the whole community here and abroad are mourning his loss, and above everything he was a dedicated Christian a member of the New Testament church of God, he was about love, love and more love. He was the one who held my family together," she stated.

Anyone with information on the killing is being asked to contact the Falmouth CIB at 876-954-3073.

Onomé Sido