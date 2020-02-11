Trelawny residents protest lack of water

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The roadway between Sawyers and Clark's Town in Trelawny is now impassable as residents have blocked the thoroughfare in several areas to protest the lack of water in their communities.

According to the irate protesters, the affected communities have been without the commodity for the past three months.

"Since December we have been without water. We can't cook, we can't bathe, we pickney dem can't even go to school," one of the protesters told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The affected communities include Jackson Town, Sawyers, Mahogany Hall and Barnstable.

Mark Cummings