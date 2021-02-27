Trelawny taxi man escapes police custody
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Trelawny Police say that they have launched a manhunt for a prison escapee, Howard Fraser, a taxi operator of Zion, Martha Brae, Trelawny who escaped from police custody on Thursday, February 25.
Reports are that about 2:15 pm, Fraser, who was in custody for Breach of Protection Orders, escaped while he was awaiting trial at the Trelawny Family Court. A manhunt has since been launched, the police said.
The police are now appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fraser to contact the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-954-3073, Police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offense to harbour fugitives.
