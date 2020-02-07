Trelawny tour guide missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to locate 29-year-old Landey Peterkin, otherwise called 'Lando', a tour guide of Friendship district, Trelawny, who has been missing since Thursday, February 6.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Wakefield Police are that about 8:44 am on Wednesday, February 5, Peterkin left home for work and has not been seen since.

Further checks revealed that Peterkin did not show up for work. All efforts to locate and contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Landey Peterkin is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police at 876-610-3283, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.