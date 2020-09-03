Trelawny voters bemoan lengthy wait at polling station
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Despite the slow voting process and the sweltering heat, 23-year-old Shane Weir is adamant that he is going to cast his ballot before the close of polls today.
Weir is one of scores of people who say they have been waiting for a considerable period of time outside polling stations at the Duanvale Primary School in the Trelawny Northern constituency.
“Even if it takes the whole day, mi going to vote. We want this seat too bad,” said Weir as he used a green-coloured shirt to shelter from the sun's harsh rays.
According to Weir, he has been waiting in line for over an hour to cast his vote.
“I don't know what they are really doing inside there [polling booth] why dem taking so long, but mi not leaving before mi vote,” he stressed.
Another person who was in line shared similar sentiments.
“The process really taking long, but one thing I am sure of, is that I am going to vote today,” she said.
The Trelawny Northern seat is being contested by People's National Party incumbent Victor Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party candidate Tova Hanilton and independent Geneive Dawkins.
Mark Cummings
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy