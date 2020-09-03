Trelawny voters bemoan lengthy wait at polling station

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Despite the slow voting process and the sweltering heat, 23-year-old Shane Weir is adamant that he is going to cast his ballot before the close of polls today.

Weir is one of scores of people who say they have been waiting for a considerable period of time outside polling stations at the Duanvale Primary School in the Trelawny Northern constituency.

“Even if it takes the whole day, mi going to vote. We want this seat too bad,” said Weir as he used a green-coloured shirt to shelter from the sun's harsh rays.

According to Weir, he has been waiting in line for over an hour to cast his vote.

“I don't know what they are really doing inside there [polling booth] why dem taking so long, but mi not leaving before mi vote,” he stressed.

Another person who was in line shared similar sentiments.

“The process really taking long, but one thing I am sure of, is that I am going to vote today,” she said.

The Trelawny Northern seat is being contested by People's National Party incumbent Victor Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party candidate Tova Hanilton and independent Geneive Dawkins.

Mark Cummings