Trelawny woman charged after hiding wanted man in closet

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Forty-two-year-old Joan Turner has been charged with accessory after the fact after she reportedly hid a man that was wanted for the murder of a four-year-old girl, committed in Freeman's district in the parish on Friday, January 22.

According to the police, Kevin Williams was being sought by the police when Turner reportedly hid him in a closet in her bedroom and told the police she had not seen him.

Williams was later found and taken into custody where he was charged with murder.

Turner was subsequently arrested and charged.

The police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour criminals.