Trelawny woman charged with murder
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police have charged 33-year-old Tennisha Miller with the December 17 murder of 38-year-old Gregory Geddes of Reserve district in Trelawny.
According to the police, Geddes was at a bar about 8:45 pm when an argument developed between him and Miller.
A knife was then reportedly brought into play and was used to stab Geddes.
The police were summoned and Geddes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Miller, who is of Carey Park in the parish, was later interviewed and charged.
Her court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.
