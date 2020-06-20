Trelawny woman shot dead after refusing to have sex

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A Trelawny woman was allegedly shot dead in front of her 10-year-old daughter last night in the usually quiet community of Reserve in the parish.

She has been identified as 36-year-old, Tamara Geddes.

According to police, about 8:30 pm Geddes and her daughter were in a bedroom watching television when a lone gunman entered the room and demanded money and cell phones.

Geddes reportedly gave the gunman $16,000 and two cell phones.



The police further reported that the gunman also demanded sex from Geddes, and when his demand was not met, he reportedly shot her.

The gunman then reportedly exited the house and escaped.

Two 9mm spent shells were later removed from the scene.

The Falmouth CIB is investigating.

Onome Sido