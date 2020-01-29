Tremor felt in Montego Bay this morning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An earthquake was felt in Montego Bay, St James this morning, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management is reporting.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was magnitude 5.1.

Other countries affected by this morning's tremor include The Bahamas, Haiti and Cuba, the USGS said.

Yesterday a 7.7 magnitude earthquake with epicentre between Jamaica and Cuba was felt as far away as Florida in the United States.