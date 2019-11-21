Trench Town Police Station benefits from $12-m renovation

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Residents of the Trench Town community in Kingston and over 20 police officers will now benefit from a newly renovated police station, completed under the Ministry of National Security Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC).

Noting that P-ROC embodies its transformational agenda to rebuild, overhaul and construct over 200 police facilities island wide, the ministry said the police station is one of 22 police facilities completely renovated so far under the project.

It added that the project aims to convert all police stations in modern, citizen friendly work spaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said the renovations, valued at approximately $12 million, will significantly aid in modernising the police force.

During his visit to the facility yesterday, Chang said the Government has taken a deliberate approach to strengthen the security forces and enhance community safety via strategic investments.

“By making these investments, and updating Jamaica's security infrastructure, we can envisage increased efficiency in police operations, and improved relations between the police and our communities,” the minister said.

Commanding Officer for the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (Acting), Howard Chambers, said the renovations serve as additional motivation for officers.

“The renovations really lift their spirit and it is really a breath of fresh air to see the transformation taking place, especially where the bathroom was concerned. The reception area was in a poor state, and now, it is brand new and conducive for work. The entire station is now fitted with air conditioning units and citizens can comfortably sit and wait in queue whenever they come in to make their reports,” Chambers said.

The ministry noted that the Trench Town Police Station has seen repairs to its parameter fencing, roof, kitchenette, bathroom facilities and flooring. Additional works include improvements to the station's water supply systems as well as installations of air conditioning units, surveillance systems and signage among other general fixtures, the ministry said.

Director of Facilities Management and Buildings at the security ministry, Stefan Francis, said in addition to the 22 completed stations, another 18 are in progress.

“An additional 20 stations are now through to the procurement stage and renovations to these stations will take us closer to our target of 60 stations for the fiscal year 2019/2020,” Francis said.

The ministry said the 22 completely renovated stations include Spring Hill, Moneague, Sandy Bay in Hanover, August Town, Anotto Bay, High Gate, Alexandria, Hayes, Mountain View, Trench Town, Maggotty, Pedro Plains, Allman Town, City Centre, Tivoli Gardens, Mavis Bank, Gordon Town, Barrett Town, Riversdale, Negril, Morant Bay and Bethel Town police stations.