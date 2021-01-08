Trench Town under curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay says a curfew was imposed in the Trench Town community since 6:00 pm yesterday.

The curfew will continue until Saturday at 6:00 pm.

According to Lindsay, the curfew is in response to a recent shooting in which three people were injured and another died.

“So in response to that incident, the police are being very proactive in preventing any further shooting and killing in that area.

“The heart of the conflict surrounds gang violence, a lot of it you have gangs against gangs, a lot of them are intra-gang conflicts which makes it very difficult to police and very difficult to manage because the perpetrators as well as the victims, they live in the same space, they operate in the same space and they know each other very well. So we are just working to see how best we can prevent things from getting out of control as quickly as possible,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said no suspects have been arrested as yet but noted that some individuals are in custody for questioning. She added that no guns have been found either, but said police continue to search.