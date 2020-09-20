Trial of three police personnel in Mario Deane case could be hindered by lack of jurors

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The trial of the three police personnel charged in relation to the death of then St James resident Mario Deane in 2014 may not get off to a start tomorrow as anticipated.

The case was expected to commence at the start of the Michaelmas term in the St James Circuit Court; however, the lack of jurors is expected to delay the case, OBSERVER ONLINE understands from an impeccable source.

"It should start tomorrow (Monday) but I don't know what will happen. I don't anticipate that it will start because they don't have any jurors," the source said.

The three police personnel implicated in Deane's death are Corporal Elaine Stewart, 52; District Constable Marlon Grant, 29; and District Constable Juliana Clevon, 34.

All three were charged with manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, and misconduct in a public ofﬁce.

All three are currently on extended bail.

Deane was taken into police custody at the Barnett Street police station for the possession of a ganja spliff on Sunday, August 3, 2014. However, he died three days later in hospital after receiving severe injuries to the head while in custody.

Following the incident, the police charged Adrian Morgan and Marvin Orr, who were in custody at the time, with Deane's death.

Morgan and Orr, who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, were set free in the St James Circuit Court on July 30.

Both men, who suffer from schizophrenia, were sentenced to five years and six months by Supreme Court Justice Glen Brown. However, the men were set free on the basis of time served.

A third man, Damion Cargill, was charged in 2015. However, Cargill was ruled unfit to answer to the charges or to stand trial. He was therefore released in July 2017 into the care of his family.

Anthony Lewis