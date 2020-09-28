Trinidad & Tobago, Belize, Haiti report new COVID-19 cases

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad & Tobago, Belize and Haiti are reporting new cases of COVID-19 as regional countries continue to urge citizens to adopt the preventative measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health said that the death toll climbed to 72 without giving details.

It said that the number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities is 4,382 with 2,035 being active cases. The Ministry said 20 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be processed for admission at the discretion of the chief medical officer.

In Haiti, 39 new cases in the past 24 hours pushed the total to 8,723 with 1, 908 actives cases. The death toll remained at 221 and the authorities said they are investigating 27,705 cases since March 19.

Belize reported a total of 29 new cases putting the total at 1, 854. Health officials said that there were 634 active cases and the death toll remains at 24.

“We have 31 cases recovered so that our active cases now stand at 34.2 per cent of the total cases,” the authorities said.