Trinidad and Tobago records first death from COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) -The Trinidad and Tobago government Wednesday night confirmed the first death as a result of the coronavirus, saying that the person was “an elderly male with a pre-existing medical condition.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that a patient, from Trinidad and Tobago, who tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately died today, Wednesday 25th March 2020. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the patient,” Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said in a statement.

He said in deference to the feelings of the family, the Ministry of Health delayed the public release of this information so that the family would have ample time to receive and process this information.

“While this is a sad moment for all of us, we can only imagine how difficult this must be for the family. I urge everyone to take a humanistic approach and respect patient confidentiality and the family's right to privacy at this time. Please allow them to mourn in peace,” Deyalsingh said, thanking the medical team “who acted professionally and continue to provide the highest level of care to this and all other patients”.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 60 positive cases of the virus that has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide since it was first detected in China in December last year.

Deyalsingh appealed to the population “to remain calm and to diligently adhere to all the public health recommendations of the Ministry of Health relating to personal hygiene, social distancing, sanitization of frequently used surfaces, quarantine measures and other advisories outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“I assure you all that, together, we do have the power to overcome this health challenge,” he added.