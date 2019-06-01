Trinidad bans importation of all poultry meat from Guyana
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago government has imposed a ban on all poultry products from Guyana “until further notice”.
A two paragraph statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries, said that “with immediate effect, all and any raw and cooked poultry meat from Guyana is banned from entry into Trinidad and Tobago until further notice”.
It said that such items would be seized upon entry into the country, but gave no reasons as to why the ban had been imposed.
Media reports in Guyana said that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country has advised of the existence of Duck virus hepatitis (DVH) in a part of the country.
DVH is a highly fatal contagious disease of young ducklings between the ages one to 28 days. Ducklings are most susceptible at the younger ages and gradually become more resistant as they grow older. The disease is rarely seen in ducklings over four weeks of age.
