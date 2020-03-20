Trinidad bars, clubs and restaurants to reopen in one month

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— The government of the twin island republic has reduced its ban on the opening of bars and dining at restaurants and clubs to just one month.

In an updated legal notice late Thursday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh advised the public that the regulations regarding the opening of these recreational businesses will expire on April 20, unless revoked earlier.

The revised regulations, issued in accordance with section 105 of the Public Health Ordinance, replace a previously issued ordinance in which the ban was originally in place until July 31.

The Public Health Ordinance allows the minister to use discretionary powers to “do anything possible for the protection of the public health”.

According to the regulations issued on Thursday, anyone found to be operating a bar during this period is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for six months.

The new regulations will come into force on March 21.

The regulations are in keeping with measures by Government to prevent mass gatherings and curb the spread of COVID-19.