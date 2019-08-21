Trinidad car thief dies after car explodes in crash

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad Police believe that the unidentified man who died after being trapped inside a burning vehicle, may have been earlier robbed the owner of the vehicle before crashing into another vehicle early Wednesday.

They said the accident occurred in Cumuto, east of here, as the car thief lost control of the Tida vehicle that crashed into a van carrying watermelons.

The police said that the car had been stolen from a man who has since been hospitalised after being stabbed during the robbery.

Police said the suspect was burnt to death when the vehicle hit the van and exploded into flames, trapping him inside.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.