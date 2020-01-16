Trinidad doctor killed during botched kidnapping attempt
A Trinidadian medical doctor was killed and another seriously injured during a botched kidnapping, after the vehicle in which they were travelling with their kidnappers crashed along the Solomon Hochoy Highway south of Port of Spain early Wednesday morning, Trinidad police have confirmed.
Acting Superintendent of Police Wayne Mystar told a news conference that Dr Rudradeva Sharma was killed in the high speed chase as the kidnappers were attempting to evade capture by police.
“The alleged abductors are in police custody after they reportedly kidnapped two medical doctors… the doctors were leaving the hospital when they were snatched by three men and bundled into a car which sped off. A report was made to the police and officers saw the vehicle on the Solomon Hochoy Highway and gave chase,” the senior police officer told reporters.
He said that the vehicle ran off the road and overturned, and five people were removed from the vehicle. One of the doctors was killed.
He noted that a firearm as well as nine rounds of ammunition were recovered from the crash vehicle.
Mystar said that the other doctor, whose name was not given, and the alleged abductors, are now warded “in serious condition” at hospital.
Initial reports were that the doctors were kidnapped on hospital grounds, but the Trinidad Express reported yesterday that the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) denied that the kidnapping occurred on the San Fernando General Hospital grounds.
“While security protocols have been reinforced at the San Fernando General Hospital, the incident did not occur on the hospital's compound,” SWRHA corporate communications department said in a press release.
SWRHA said it sympathised with the family of “a cherished colleague” and that the incident was receiving the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago police service.
Read more: Doc was not taken from hospital
