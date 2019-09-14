Trinidad grants work permits to over 3,000 Venezuelans

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert says 3,091 Venezuelans have so far received approval to work for one year in the twin-island republic, based on the amnesty implemented by the government.

Imbert, who made the disclosure in Parliament on Friday, said the just over 3,000 permits come from the 16,523 applications from Venezuelans for registration cards to legally work in the country

In response to questions, Imbert said the entire system takes time as cards are processed on verification of identity and background checks conducted by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

“I'm told that 5,148 applications in total have been verified by the Venezuelan authorities and INTERPOL and local authorities and have been recommended for Ministerial approval. So far, I am advised that 3,091 cards have been processed and printed and the relevant applicants have been contacted to collect them,” Imbert said.

He also revealed that over 100 of the Venezuelans were found to have criminal records

“I have been advised that out of the total number that was registered, so far, 112 have been found to have criminal records ranging from robbery, larceny, drug trafficking, and homicides.”

He could not say whether those individuals were in Trinidad and Tobago or repatriated to Venezuela.

On May 31, the Government began a two-week registration process as they sought to provide refuge to Venezuelans. The amnesty allows those without a criminal record to legally work in the country for one year.