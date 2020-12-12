Trinidad health minister peeved at birthday parties that resulted in COVID-related death
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) –Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, today criticised people who attended three birthday parties in Tobago resulting in one death and numerous other positive cases of COVID-19, as regional countries continued their plea to citizens to take precautions and heed the call to curb the spread of the virus.
Deyalsingh, speaking at a Ministry of Health news conference, said that 11 people had tested positive for the virus as a result of the parties.
“Tobago is seeing, in our view, a disturbing and significant upsurge in cases. And the contact tracing has revealed a very disturbing series of events that took place in Tobago with the help of people from Trinidad,” Deyalsingh said, noting that there were birthday parties in Tobago on November 22 which led to five COVID-19 cases and one death.
He said on November 28, there was another birthday party leading to five more cases, and another on December 8 which led to one case.
“We have been advising the population not to have gatherings out of your immediate family. We are concerned about what is happening in Tobago. We stand ready to support the Tobago Regional Health Authority,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, the health authorities said that 19 new cases of the virus were detected here from samples taken between December 8 and 10. Of these, one was a recently repatriated person.
In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health said that there are 627 active cases, six people have been discharged from public health facilities, and there are 27 newly recovered community cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy