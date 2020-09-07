Trinidad health minister says young people pushing second COVID wave

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today warned that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is being spread by young people and appealed to them to follow the measures aimed at curbing its spread.

“And what is driving our second wave is the demographic of the 25s to 49s who are taking the virus home, infecting the families, infecting the elders,” Deyalsingh said at the Ministry of Health virtual news conference.

“The two drivers for this second wave are the behaviour of the young people between the ages 25 to 49 and the insistence of people who are knowingly ill going to work,” he added.

The latest figures, released today, show that the island recorded yet another death, that of an elderly man with underlying conditions, bringing the total to 35.

The report says that 2, 254 people have tested positive for the virus which was first detected in China last December and blamed for 881,000 deaths and 27 million infections globally.

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds told reporters that there are now statistics supporting the claim that young persons were flouting the measures and are the main causes driving the pandemic here.

He said men also appeared to be contracting the virus more than women.

'What we have been seeing overall is that there is a preponderance of males over females; the 25 to 49 year-old age group is the most affected.

“It is also one of the larger age bands in the population. So the males 25 to 49 are leading the pack. We do find that between 50 and 59 years of age, women outnumber men, but overall there are more men than women diagnosed as positive within our system,” he said.

He said the virus is spreading rapidly and urged people to follow the protocols in a bid to save themselves, warning “there is nowhere where they are no cases on the island.

“There are cases where they are people and therefore we are asking people to follow the guidelines given with regards to reducing the risks of transmission of COVID-19 in their day to day interactions.

Deyalisngh said he was also disappointed that despite the TT$1,000 fine for not wearing masks in public, people were still flouting the regulation.