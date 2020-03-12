Trinidad media association alarmed at Daily Express search
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) has expressed alarm at a police search of the Trinidad Express newsroom here yesterday.
The incident comes on the heels of last Sunday's story headlined 'Cop in $2m cheque probe' which outlined suspicious deposits into bank accounts of acting police commissioner Irwin Hackshaw.
According to the Daily Express, during yesterday afternoon's incident, the office of the editor-in-chief was searched after a seven-man police team presented a warrant to obtain evidence of the source of Sunday's article.
The paper remains adamant that its sources will not be revealed and also expressed concern that the search was conducted under the watch of the acting police chief who is the subject of the investigative report which triggered the raid.
The MATT said the incident highlights the urgent need for whistleblower legislation.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who is not in the country, yesterday alluded to concerns about the “optics” but said he was unaware of the operation and it was therefore difficult for him to comment.
And in a statement last night, Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who indicated that he too had not been briefed on the search, said he would await an update.
He stressed his belief in the “protection of freedom of the press as well as the principle of media responsibility” and added that he would not condone a breach of either.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy