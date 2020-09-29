Trinidad mother of two beheaded by close male relative

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police have detained the relative of a woman who was killed and her head severed on Tuesday.

The authorities said that Reshma Kanchan, a mother of two, was chopped multiple times before her head was severed.

The incident occurred in Penal, a town in south Trinidad.

Police said the suspect, a relative of Kanchan, got into a vehicle and attempted to cut his own throat as he left. The vehicle crashed and was disabled.

Investigations are continuing the police said.