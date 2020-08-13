Trinidad police arrest eight said to be involved in transnational organised drug syndicate

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)—The police on Wednesday arrested eight people after they seized marijuana worth more than $TT 94 million in central Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service reported that based on extensive intelligence and investigative work, this has led to major disruption of a transnational organised drug syndicate with connections in Jamaica, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

In a statement, the police said that around 10:30 am (local time), officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau, the Northern Division Gang Unit, the Inter Agency Task Force, with support from the Customs and Excise Department and Port Security, intercepted a container at Kolahal Road, Charlieville in Chaguanas.

The container reportedly left Port of Port of Spain earlier in the day.

On searching the container, officers found 958 boxes containing a compressed plant-like material resembling marijuana, which weighed 947.64 kilograms, with a street value of over TT$94 million.

Eight people were arrested and the sum of $60,000 was also seized.

The police say the operation was as a result of cooperation from other internal and external law enforcement agencies and the major breakthrough was due to the efforts being made by Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, to engender cooperation amongst the various regional law enforcement agencies.

Charges are expected to be laid soon, both by the police and the Customs and Excise Division.