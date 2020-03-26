Trinidad police commissioner closes down police station
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith today ordered the closure of the Arouca Police Station along the east-west corridor, after a police officer with a recent travel history developed flu-like symptoms this week.
Griffith said that the officer left the country on March 4 without the necessary approval and knowledge and went to St Maarten.
He returned three days later and instead of going into self-quarantine, returned to work the following day. In a statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said as a precautionary measure, all officers of the Arouca Police Station were ordered to go on self-quarantine.
Griffith, who is himself in self-quarantine following a visit to the United Kingdom, said the Arouca Police Station has been temporarily closed as a result and sanitization of the premises will begin on Thursday.
He said arrangements have been made for other nearby police stations to provide security for residents in the area.
He has also promised increased patrols in the Arouca District and that when the station is reopened it will be manned by police officers from other stations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy