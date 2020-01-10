Trinidad police probe murder of third woman allegedly killed by an ex-lover so far this year

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – A 28-year-old became the third woman to be murdered by ex-lovers here since the start of the year, when she was gunned down at her home in south Trinidad.

Police said that insurance agent Gabriella Du Barry was shot by the suspect on Thursday and that he has since been taken into custody.

The woman was shot at the home of her parents in Avocat, south of here. Media reports said that the estranged lover shot and killed Du Barry in her bedroom and then ran past a weeping female relative who was the only other person in the house at the time.

The mother of one had sought to obtain a restraining order against the man.

Earlier this week, police were investigating the murder of school principal of Baby's Pre-School, Jezelle Philip, 43, who was fatally stabbed several times by an ex-lover in front of her students. She later died at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The man later surrendered to police.

Police are also probing the deaths of Polly-Ann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damien, 39, and their uncle Randy, after their bodies found in their house in Arima, east of here on Monday.

Autopsies revealed that the three were all strangled with tie-straps which were pulled so violently that the resultant wounds led police to initially believe they had had their throats slit.

Police said that they are being assisted in their investigations by an ex-boyfriend of Polly-Ann, who is believed to have tried to poison her last December.