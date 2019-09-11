Trinidad rattled by 4.4 magnitude quake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 rattled Trinidad on Tuesday night, the second quake to have rocked the Caribbean island within a 24 hour period.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies said the quake occurred at 9:31 pm (local time) and was located Latitude: 10.75 north, Longitude: 62.06 west and at a depth of 35 kilometres (km).

It said that the quake was felt 61 km west of the capital, of Port of Spain, 86 km northwest of the southern town of San Fernando and 87 km west of Arima, east of here.

As in the previous occasion on Monday, when the island and two other Caribbean countries were rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.