Trinidad rattled by early morning quake
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred at 7.28 am (local time) at a depth of 53 kilometres (km).
It said that the tremor, one of several to shake the oil rich twin island republic in recent months, was located Latitude: 10.79N, Longitude: 62.30W and was felt 88km west of the capital Port of Spain and 110 km north west of San Fernando, south of here.
The quake also registered 104 km east of Carúpano in Venezuela.
This is the second earthquake to have been felt in both countries within the past 24 hours. Late Monday, a quake with a magnitude of 4.0 was felt in both countries. It was at a depth of 10km.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has said that the island will continue to face “adverse” weather conditions and that there would be “rain and/or showers and isolated thunderstorms” across the country.
“As a result, street/ flash flooding can occur in heavy downpours and there is an increased risk of landslides or landslips in areas with prolonged rainfall.
“Persons residing or working in flood-prone or landslip prone areas are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property,” the TTMS added.
