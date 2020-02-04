Trinidad rattled by earthquake
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rattled Trinidad on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Seismic Research Centre at the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies reported that the quake occurred at 5:24 pm (local time) and was located Latitude: 10.82N Longitude: 62.00W. It was at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).
The SRC said that it was felt 57 km west northwest of the capital, Port of Spain, 82 km west northwest of Arima, east of here and 87 km north west of San Fernando, south of the capital.
This is the second quake to affect the island in the past two days.
On Monday, the SRC reported that a tremor with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred at 10:52 pm (local time) and was at a depth of 21 km. It said that residents south of the capital reported feeling the quake.
