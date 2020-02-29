Trinidad rattled by two earthquakes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Two earthquakes, measuring more than four on the Richter Scale, rattled Trinidad and Tobago during a 12 hour period on Friday, the Seismic Unit of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) reported on Saturday.

It said that the latest quake, which occurred at 10:25 pm (local time) had a magnitude of 4.8 and was located Latitude: 10.78N, Longitude: 62.52W and at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

The quake was felt 113 km west of the capital, Port of Spain, 131 km, north west of San Fernando, south of here and 79 km east of Carúpano in Venezuela.

The Unit said that the first quake occurred at 12, 55 pm local time) and had a magnitude of 4.2.

It was located Latitude: 10.65N, Longitude: 62.45W and at a depth of 10km.

Like the second quake, it was felt 104 km west of Port of Spain, 118 km north west of San Fernando and 86 km east of Carúpano, Venezuela.

The Unit gave no details as to the frequency of the quakes, but in recent months have been warning Caribbean people to prepare themselves for a major earthquake in the region.

The two earthquakes caused no immediate damage or injuries.