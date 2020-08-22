Trinidad records 58 new COVID-19 cases

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago recorded 58 new COVID-19 positive cases up to Thursday, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health, pushing the country's total to 864.

It said that while the death toll remained at 12, there were 690 active cases

“The 58 positive cases…show results from samples taken during the period August 12th to August 20th, 2020. Therefore, this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only,” the ministry said.

The ministry also reminded the public to follow the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.