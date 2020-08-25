Trinidad records 85 more COVID-19 cases

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — In Trinidad and Tobago, 85 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the total figure on Tuesday to 1,184.

The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that one of the cases had been diagnosed in Tobago and that the number of overall active cases is 991.

The number of deaths from the virus stood at 15 and the authorities said that 178 people had been discharged from the various health institutions.

The ministry said that 20, 101 samples had been tested by the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of the West Indies (UWI) and other local sites for testing for COVID-19.

“The 85 positive cases reported …show results from samples taken during the period August 18th to August 24th, 2020. Therefore, this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only,” the ministry said.