Trinidad records 85 more COVID-19 cases
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — In Trinidad and Tobago, 85 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the total figure on Tuesday to 1,184.
The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that one of the cases had been diagnosed in Tobago and that the number of overall active cases is 991.
The number of deaths from the virus stood at 15 and the authorities said that 178 people had been discharged from the various health institutions.
The ministry said that 20, 101 samples had been tested by the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of the West Indies (UWI) and other local sites for testing for COVID-19.
“The 85 positive cases reported …show results from samples taken during the period August 18th to August 24th, 2020. Therefore, this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only,” the ministry said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy