Trinidad records COVID death, cases continue to increase across the region

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded an additional COVID-19 death over the past 24 hours as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries reported increases in positive cases of the virus.

The death toll stands at 109.

The Ministry of Health said the latest death was an elderly man with comorbidities and that there have also been 24 new recorded positive cases of the virus.

It said of the 33,118 people tested as of Sunday, 5, 704 have been confirmed as positive cases.

According to the ministry's update, 741 people are in home isolation, while 160 people were warded at state quarantine facilities and 31 were in step-down facilities.

Five people in the capital Paramaribo, one in the Nickerie district and one in the Para district have tested positive for the coronavirus in Suriname over the past 24 hours.

Suriname has 33 active cases out of a total of 5,210. The total number of persons who have been healed is 5,066 and the death toll remained stationary at 111.

Currently there are 25 people in hospitals, three in the Intensive Care Unit, 25 in isolation and 472 in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases after 420 tests in Guyana, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4, 208.

The new cases were reported in Region One with 19 new cases, Region Three recorded four new cases, Region Four recorded 11 new cases, Region Six recorded one new case, Region Seven recorded two cases while Region Eight recorded six new cases and Region Ten recorded three cases.

There are eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 73 in institutional isolation and 757 in home isolation. An additional 35 persons are in institutional quarantine. To date, 126 persons have died and 3, 242 have recovered.

In Belize, a total of 386 samples were processed with 90 new cases.

The country has 3, 577, with 1,311 being active cases. The death toll remains at 55.

“The KHMH COVID-19 unit has eight patients hospitalised with two intubated. One person was discharged today. The Northern Regional Hospital had eight patients hospitalised – these two entities remain the most critical ones tonight.

“Teams from headquarters are following closely the numbers and giving support to the situation up north, the situation at the banana farms down south and at least three active clusters in Belize City,” the Office of the Director of Health Services said.

A 26-year-old national who arrived in Grenada last Thursday from the United Kingdom is the island's latest laboratory diagnosed case of COVID-19.

The male individual had the requisite PCR test taken within seven days of his trip, but upon arrival at Maurice Bishop International Airport, it was detected through the Ministry's health screening procedure that he was displaying symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19. He was then swabbed at the airport and immediately transferred to an isolation facility, where he remains.

Grenada now has now recorded 28 positive cases with four being active.